Homecoming King and Queen Coronation

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking High School crowned Mr. John Tyree and Miss Abbie Sullins as the 2023 Homecoming King and Queen on Friday, January 20, between the junior varsity and varsity games against the Richland Bears. It was a full evening, also including a 50/50 raffle and a Booster Club silent auction fundraiser featuring desserts and sweet treats.

After recognizing all LHS graduates, special recognition was shown to graduates from the classes of 1963, ‘73, ‘83, ‘93, ‘03 and ‘13. Following this, members, managers and coaches of the Lady Wildcats Basketball team, the Wildcats Basketball team, the Cheer Squad, and Homecoming kings and queens from 2003 and 2013 were recognized. Before introducing the 2023 Homecoming Court, LHS principal Dr. Jarad Rinne also asked the coaches of this year’s Wildcat and Lady Wildcat basketball teams to stand and be recognized.

Photos by Shari Harris

The first candidates introduced were Miss Trinnity Davis and Mr. Keyton Rinne.

Miss Trinnity Davis is the daughter of Jason and Tracy Davis. She is a member of FCCLA, FFA, Care Coalition, band, choir, tennis and National Honor Society, including serving as an officer in FFA and FCCLA. After graduation she plans to continue growing her business, T8:34 Leather Co. and to do wedding photography.

Mr. Keyton Rinne is the son of Jeremy and Nicole Rinne. He is a member of Wildcat Baseball, is a manager for Wildcat Basketball, and has earned Academic All State for baseball twice. He is also Senior Class President, president of Pep Club and FBLA, vice president of Choir, and a member of NHS. He plans to attend UMSL to study political science.

Miss Maci Sparks was escorted by Mr. Cole Wallace.

Miss Maci Sparks is the daughter of Justin and Deanna Sparks. She is FCCLA Reporter, a member of Student Council, Pep Club, NHS and Lady Wildcats Volleyball. After graduation, she plans to get a Masters Degree in Elementary Education and become a teacher and volleyball coach.

Mr. Cole Wallace is the son of Bobby and Robin Wallace. He is a member of Wildcat Baseball, Wildcat Basketball, Science Club, FCCLA, NHS, Pep Club, and the Scholar Bowl team. He has achieved Academic All State for baseball twice. He plans to attend MSU-West Plains to get his degree after graduation from LHS.

The final two candidates were Miss Abbie Sullins and Mr. John Tyree.

Miss Abbie Sullins is the daughter of Bobby and Ashley Sullins. She is a member of Lady Wildcat Basketball, Lady Wildcat Volleyball, NHS, FCCLA and Pep Club. After graduation, she plans to go to college to become a registered nurse, then continuing her education to become a nurse practitioner specializing in pediatrics.

Mr. John Tyree is the son of John Westly Tyree and Vivian Monica Mace. He is a member of History Club, Wildcat Golf, Choir, and Science Club, and is the FFA Chaplain, president of Band, and videographer for Wildcat Basketball. After graduating, he plans to attend MSU-WP for an associates degree in agriculture, then plans to go to a seminary to become a minister.

Miss Kasey Richards, 2022 Homecoming Queen, was escorted by Kaiden Wantland, a member of last year’s homecoming court.

Richards is studying animal science at MU and plans to become a veterinarian.

Wantland has graduated from Army basic training and is planning to attend MSU while attending ROTC, or go to barber school.

Last year’s Homecoming King, Spencer Rogers, was unable to attend as he is attending Wyotech in Laramie, Wyo., where he is studying to become an auto body technician.

The 50/50 raffle winner was Jeremy Buckner, who donated his $215 winnings back to the Booster Club.

The Wildcats ensured a great Homecoming evening with a win over the Richland Bears, 70-42. Licking led Richland every quarter, leaving no doubt that they planned to end the evening with a win.

Austin James led scoring with 29 points and 4 steals; Keyton Cook had 16 points and 5 rebounds; Roston Stockard scored 12 points with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals; Carter Sullins added 6 points with 3 assists and 4 steals; Cole Wallace had 2 points to go with his 5 assists; Garrett Gorman had 3 points and Oscar Phillips 2 points.

The Wildcats only shot 9/23 from two-point range, but made up the difference with 16/30 three-pointers. Turnovers were in Licking’s favor, with 13 steals and only seven turnovers given, compared to Richlands six steals and 24 turnovers.

“They are the most disciplined team in the conference. We tried five different ways to speed them up before we were able to get the pace we wanted. We tried hard to get the ball inside in the first half and just couldn’t do it. Our shooters were able to find some open spots by the fourth and made 16 threes, led by Austin James who went 8/10 from the three point line. That is good enough to get him in the MSHSSA record book at 13th for best 3pt percentage. Happy for him and the team. Up next is the highly competitive Mountain Grove Tournament. We are the fifth seed and will play Mt. View/Liberty in the first round Monday.” ~ Coach Mike Phillips

The Junior Varsity Wildcats began the evening with a shortened game to allow time for the Homecoming Coronation. In their two quarters of play, they amassed 35 points to Richland’s 9, showing a definite dominance over the Bears.

