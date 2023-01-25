Returning to her roots

By Shari Harris, Publisher

After graduating from Licking High School in 1978, Teresa Edgerton stepped right into Cosmetology School at Rolla College of Hair Styling. Her career followed her from Rolla to the St. Louis area, and now back to her hometown. The opening of Teresa’s Hair Salon in Licking in November 2022 marks a new era for Edgerton.

Teresa’s Hair Salon is now open at 101 W. Highway 32, Licking, on the northeast corner of the four-way stop in Licking. Edgerton provides haircuts, hair coloring, perms and eyebrow waxing on a part-time schedule; she is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. Edgerton emphasized that professionalism is important to her, and her 44 years of experience include operating her own hair salon for 14 years.

Edgerton grew up on her father Leroy Edgerton’s farm on Highway C, northeast of Licking. She retired a little over a year ago and returned to Licking, where she began making plans for the construction of her cabin on the family farm, which now belongs to her brother. Edgerton continued part-time work during that time, but she says taking a year away from the full-time responsibilities of running a salon made her appreciate it more.

“I still enjoy doing hair,” says Edgerton, “and it (the salon) is a great way to get to know former friends and classmates, and to renew friendships.”

In her first year back, Edgerton also taught a painting class – Beginning Acrylic Painting – at the Texas County Museum of Art and History. She’s hoping her part-time schedule will allow more time to do original artwork when her cabin is finished, and finds the open fields surrounding her location to be calming and inspirational.

“I love being back in my hometown,” Edgerton says.

To reach Teresa’s Hair Salon for an appointment, you can call 573-466-9697 for an appointment.