Rissler recognized for 300th career win

The Lady ‘Cats wrapped up their week Thursday, Jan. 19, with a tough contest against the Fatima Comets. Both JV and Varsity teams fell to the Class 4 Comets, with the final score 53-60 for the Varsity ‘Cats.

Coach Steve Rissler was recognized for his 300th career win, which occurred on December 27, 2022, when Licking defeated Norwood in the Mountain Grove Holiday Tournament.

Also recognized Thursday were this year’s Bobcat teams, with participating students in grades 2 through 6 given free entry to the game and called to the floor to be applauded for their efforts this season.

The week began for the Lady ‘Cats in Chadwick on Monday, Jan. 16. Licking faced Class 1 Chadwick and came out with a win, 53-47, against a tough Lady Cardinals team.