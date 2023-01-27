Obituary – MaDonna K. Williams

MaDonna Kay (Wulff) Williams, born February 29, 1944, to CJ and Pearl Wulff, went home to be with Jesus January 24, 2023.

MaDonna loved her Savior, so we have the blessed assurance of her eternal home.

Preceding her in death along with her parents, is her husband, Jerry Williams; brother, Phillip Wulff; sister, Jacquelyn Ward; brothers-in-law, Everett (Red) Ward and David H. Friend.

She leaves behind her daughters, Donna Sue (Danny) Groves and Tessa R. Williams; grandson, Jerad (Tara) Stokes; granddaughter, Ashley (Shane) Young; great grandchildren, Gracie, Cora, Rowan and River; sister, Myrna Friend; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Wulff-Keaton; a bunch of nieces and nephews that she “loved as her own!” along with many family and friends.

We thank God for giving us our dear loving MaDonna. MaDonna wants you all to know that “JESUS LOVES YOU!”

A funeral service for MaDonna will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Rev. Erin McConnell officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 1 p.m. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in MaDonna’s name may go to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.