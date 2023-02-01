Davis receives Army Value Award

Photo submitted
LHS senior Trinnity Davis was presented the Army Value of Selfless Service Award by Major Michael Pigott, 84th Chemical Battalion executive officer, on Thursday, January 19. The award was based on a nomination from Mrs. Briana Link and Dr. Jarad Rinne for Davis’ leadership in band and CARE Coalition, as well as for her participation in numerous student organizations. Davis began attending Licking High School this year. Superintendent Cristina Wright says, “She has made a tremendously positive impact on our school.”