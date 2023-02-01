Hall earns scholarship in AL speech contest

Licking High School junior Sami Hall competed again this year at Zone Level in the American Legion Department of Missouri 89th Annual High School Oratorical Scholarship Program contest. Hall placed second in the contest and earned another $16,000 scholarship from Drury University, renewable for four years.

Last year Hall went all the way to the State contest and gathered about $68,000 in scholarships along the way.

The purpose of the constitutional speech contest is to develop knowledge and appreciation of the United States Constitution, the ability to think and speak clearly and critically, and the acceptance of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of citizenship. Hall is sponsored by the American Legion Post #41 in Houston, Mo.

Hall says that she will compete again next year.