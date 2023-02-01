 Skip to content

Hall earns scholarship in AL speech contest

Photo submitted
Pictured from left are Rose Noonan, American Legion Department of Missouri Commander; second place finisher Sami Hall, of Licking High School; first place finisher Shantal Ogbeifur, of Republic High School; and Dave Shafer, American Legion District 16 Commander and Oratorical Contest Committee Chairman.

Licking High School junior Sami Hall competed again this year at Zone Level in the American Legion Department of Missouri 89th Annual High School Oratorical Scholarship Program contest. Hall placed second in the contest and earned another $16,000 scholarship from Drury University, renewable for four years.

Last year Hall went all the way to the State contest and gathered about $68,000 in scholarships along the way.

The purpose of the constitutional speech contest is to develop knowledge and appreciation of the United States Constitution, the ability to think and speak clearly and critically, and the acceptance of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of citizenship. Hall is sponsored by the American Legion Post #41 in Houston, Mo.

Hall says that she will compete again next year.

