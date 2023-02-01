Licking Archers compete

Archery Coach Nathan Buckland and the LHS/JH Archery Team traveled to Dent County to compete in the Dent-Phelps Archery Tournament on Monday, January 23. Archers fared well in the tournament, with scores and rankings as follows:

John Gyory earned a score of 240, with one Ten, ranking him as number four in the overall boys rank and number one in both 10th grade boys and high school boys.

Albert Gyory amassed a score of 235, with four Tens, finishing fifth in overall boys and ranking number two in both 10th grade boys and high school boys.

J’sei Leahy compiled a score of 223, with five Tens, and ranked number six in overall boys, fourth in middle school boys and third in eighth grade boys.

Dawson Havens scored 219, with six tens, for an overall boys rank of seventh, an 11th grade boys rank of first and a high school boys rank of third.

Blake Ammons shot a 211 with three tens, ranking him 11th in overall boys, eighth in middle school boys and fifth in eighth grade boys.

Adam Hagler notched a score of 194, with one ten, finishing 17th in overall boys, 14th in middle school boys and eighth in eighth grade boys.

The archers will compete next in Laquey on Saturday, February 4, with a target shoot at 9 a.m. and a 3D shoot at noon.