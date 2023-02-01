Licking wins Third in Mtn. Grove JV Tourney

The Licking Junior Varsity Boys Basketball team faced Mountain View/Liberty on Monday, January 23, in the first round of the Mountain Grove JV Tournament. The Wildcats defeated the Eagles 53-47, increasing their record to 11-1 on the season.

Jordan Ritz led the team in scoring with 13, Brently Morris had 10, and Lake Wade added 9.

“Our defense stepped up when we needed to get stops.” ~ Coach Chris Harris

Licking played Forsyth in the semifinals on Friday. The Wildcats came up short, losing 47-53. Lake Wade led scoring with 18 points.

In the third place game Saturday, Licking faced the Norwood Pirates, and earned the third place spot with a 68-46 win, moving the JV ‘Cats to a 12-2 record for the season.

Kale Cook led scoring with 19 points, Lake Wade had 17, and Brently Morris added 13.

“It was a good rebound from the loss on Friday. Our defense was the difference in the game, especially in the fourth quarter when we only allowed 5 points and we scored 20.” ~ Coach Chris Harris