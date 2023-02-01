Obituary – Bonnie F. Bridgeman

Bonnie Fay (Skiles) Bridgeman, age 74, was born February 3, 1948, in Licking, Mo., the daughter of Glen and Myrtle (Edwards) Skiles, and passed away January 30, 2023.

Bonnie graduated from Licking High School with perfect attendance and later attended cosmetology school, where she earned her degree. Bonnie and Nylan were united in marriage on February 1, 1969, in Salem, Mo., and to this union four children were born.

Bonnie worked for over 40 years with the United States Postal Service as a private mail contractor. She was a Christian that loved the Lord and attended Fairview Community Church.

She enjoyed farming, horseback riding, going to Eminence on trail rides and to Bluegrass festivals with Nylan, but more than anything, she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. She would experience and try anything her grandkids would ask her to do.

She is reunited in heaven with her parents, Glen and Myrtle; husband, Nylan; and infant great-grandbaby.

Survivors include her children, Lena Ishmael, of Gallatin, Mo., Shawn (Tammy) Bridgeman, of Ada, Okla., Tammy (Jesse) Brelsford, of Gladstone, Mo., and Amber (Scott) Estep, of Winston, Mo.; grandchildren, Mattison Ishmael, Trenton Ishmael, Tommy (Ericka) Cooper, Liberty Bridgeman, Remington Brelsford, Montanna Brelsford, Nyla (Jakob) Wright, Sierrah Brelsford, Waylon Estep, Whitley Estep and Walker Estep; great-grandson, Graycen Cooper; sisters, Ava Thomas, Glenna (Alvin) Taylor and Mary Pruett; and numerous family and friends.

Funeral Services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Turner Family Funeral Home, in Maysville, with burial following at Alta Vista Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alta Vista Cemetery.

