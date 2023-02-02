Obituary – Kelli R. Mullin

Kelli René Mullin was born on August 8, 1970, to mother, Linda Schafer and father, Charles “Chuck” Shanks, of Licking. She passed from this life on January 28, 2023, at the age of 52, in St. Joseph, Mich.

She leaves to mourn her parents; spouse, Nicole; three siblings, Kerri (Dan) Hamel, of Belleville, Ill., Kristi Shanks, of Carrolton, Texas, and Kody Shanks, of Columbia, Mo.; three children, Clay Gilmer and Tyler Cook of Watertown, Wis., and Witni Moon of Dowagiac, Mich.; four grandchildren, Montana and Harper Gilmer, and Nathaniel and Asher Moon; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kelli raised her kids mostly as a single mother yet still managed to go back to school and earn a bachelors degree in Accounting and Business. She owned her own accounting business, and then a yarn craft design company. She was a very skilled knitter and even competed in sock knitting competitions.

Kelli was a very adventurous person and hiked the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. She even got married on a glacier in Alaska and flew off on a helicopter tour of the Alaskan Wilderness.

Per her wishes there will be no funeral service and she will be cremated at Starks Family Funeral Home in Dowagiac, Mich.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date where her ashes will be mixed with topsoil and used to plant trees on the family property near Montauk.