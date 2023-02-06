Obituary – Doyle E. Smith

Doyle Everett Smith, age 81, was born September 28, 1941, in Hartshorn, Mo., to James and Viola (Long) Smith. Doyle passed away February 1, 2023, in Mtn. Grove, Mo.

Doyle married Joan Marie Smith (Mulitsch) on January 21, 1966, in St. Louis, Mo.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Smith; parents; and one brother, J.E. Smith.

Survivors include one son, Doug Smith; daughter, Terri Range; two sisters, Deana Smith and Evely Clayton; and two grandchildren, Ivy Rose Smith and Kennedy Jean Smith.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in lieu of flowers.

A funeral service for Doyle will take place Friday, February 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home. A visitation will take place one hour prior to service time. Interment will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.