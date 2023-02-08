By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Kay Sullins opened Aunt Kay’s Place on September 10, 2022, much to the enjoyment of local appetites.

“I have always wanted to have my own restaurant and the time was right to do it,” said Sullins.

With Sullins’ years of experience, the daily specials are delicious and varied for different tastes. Sullins worked at local eateries that included The Store in the early to mid 2000s, the Chuckwagon with Judy Piatt, and most recently at Olig’s BBQ, where she was a cook for 10 years.

Daily specials on any given day might be chicken pot pie, seasoned and pulled pork, chicken & dumplings, meatloaf, nachos, tacos, soups, chili, smoked sausage, Philly steaks, meatballs, lasagna, roast beef, Chinese, spaghetti, or fried chicken.

They also offer a potato bar, salad bar and deli-style sandwiches. For dessert one might enjoy ice cream from the Ice Cream Factory. Occasionally desserts such as pie and cake may be available. You are invited to dine in, or carryout is available.

All this goodness is served by Sullins and her friendly staff, which includes a sister; daughter-in-law, Amy Richards; grandson, Trevor Richards; Leasa Cooper, Amelia Holmes and Tammy Ramsey.

Son Scottie Richards fried the fish for their first Fish Fry Friday, held on January 27. They hope to continue the Fish Fry Fridays once a month, as a full house was served, with 60-70 dinners including lots of carryout. Live music with James Vankirk was enjoyed at this first fish fry, and their hope is to continue the live music venue as well.

Regarding expansion, Sullins shared, “We hope to celebrate the holidays with special meals, events, and extended holiday hours in the future.”

Daily specials are posted on Facebook at Aunt Kay’s Place and is followed, as shown by one inquirer who asked, “What will you be having today?” Local media and Facebook will announce special events. The restaurant may also be reached at 417-260-1065.

Aunt Kay’s Place is located at the Friendly Village Shopping Center, across from Dollar General. They are open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with summer hours to be announced! Aunt Kay’s Place can be contacted for special events and as a private party venue.

The Little Bit Country Boutique is located within the same storefront for your shopping pleasure.

“We appreciate your business and your continued patronage, even through this past season’s illnesses,” expressed Sullins and Amy Richards.