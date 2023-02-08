In this edition: February 9, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Remember your loved ones on Valentine’s Day by shopping at our local florists. Follow the ongoing teachings of “It Is Written,” by the Licking Church of Christ. Licking Downtown will hold the 2nd Annual Fish Fry to benefit The Licking Mill.

Help “Fill the Heart” for Licking Residential Care and Hickory Manor residents at the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store. Support your local senior center by purchasing a heart for the “Love My Center” campaign.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; the Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros; and the Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed & Farm.

Brandi Huff, Licking R-VIII educator is honored as the November Spotlight Staff Member.

Area students are named to Fall 2022 Chancellor’s List and Dean’s Lists. There are opportunities for summer and nursing programs and doors are opened for area women with a welding training program at MSU-WP.

The Licking Library shares new arrivals and ongoing programs in this week’s Bookends.

Texas County Memorial Hospital announces a new grief recovery program.

Senator Karla Eslinger shares the “First Bills Approved in Senate,” and Representative Bennie Cook met with Opportunity Sheltered Workshop Manager Sharon Tyger.

Rick Mansfield comments on “Why We Write, and Rewrite.” Larry Dablemont tells the story of “A Man Who Made Predictions.” Scott Hamilton takes “High-Altitude Balloons” even higher in their capabilities.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds the public of an extended furbearer season, the Missouri House of Agriculture Committee passed a bill limiting foreign ownership of farmland.

Brent Honeycutt is appointed as Deputy Coroner, and the coroner’s report and Operating Budget for 2023 are given.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Department, the Licking Rural Volunteer Fire Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.