By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

A mother and daughter duo, Sheresa and Chris Triplett, with SheeKota Gott, opened a local location of Little Bit Country Boutique in cooperation with the opening of Aunt Kay’s Place in September 2022.

“Many years ago we used to attend the George Strait Team Roping and there were always boutique vendors set up on vendor row and that is where the dream began,” explains Sheresa Triplett. “We started off as a small boutique just vending at small rodeos and small events with our small storefront. Then after six years we have opened a main location in Licking, Mo., and a seasonal storefront located in Eminence, Mo., as well as moving to bigger events, but we still continue with the first events we attended because that is how the dream became a reality.”

An ever-expanding and varying inventory of clothing, apparel, custom shirts, accessories, footwear, jewelry, vintage items, bedding, home décor, gift items, cowhides and seasonal items ensure it’s worth repeated visits. They carry an apparel and clothing selection for women, kids, and a small selection for men.

Little Bit Country Boutique is located at the Friendly Village Shopping Center across from Dollar General. They are open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., or you may contact them via their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/littlebitcountry and they offer a VIP page where shipping is offered.

“We try to select and carry unique items,” said Sheresa.