Ownership change for Licking Residential Care Center

By Shari Harris, Publisher

North Star Equity Group LLC announced the acquisition of Licking Residential Care Center on February 1, 2023. In addition they acquired three other local long-term care facilities – Salem Residential Care Center, Salem Care Center and Seville Care Center, all located in Salem.

Licking Residential Care Center is a 34-bed residential care facility located on West Highway 32, Licking. Around 20 full- or part-time employees work at the facility.

Salem Residential Care Center is a 35-bed residential care facility, Salem Care Center is a 60-bed, Medicaid certified nursing facility, and Seville Care Center is a 90-bed Medicaid and Medicare certified nursing facility. All are located in Salem and employ a total of about 130 full- or part-time workers from local communities.

North Star Equity Group LLC was founded in 2016 by Brooke Bigham and Jim Hodge. It is a faith-based senior care facility management company based in Mountain Grove, Mo. They also manage three other long-term care facilities in Missouri – Baisch Nursing Center in Desoto, Colonial Residential Care in Bismarck, and Belleview Valley Nursing Center in Belleview.

The North Star team believes it is more important than ever to maintain well-run, local centers for rehabilitation and long-term care. North Star President Brooke Bigham emphasized their team has a “people” background, and good, quality care is important. Allowing residents to feel they are being heard and respected by employees is a key point for the team.

Another emphasis is getting the best out of their employees.

“Recruiting the best of the best employees results in the highest quality care for residents,” said Bigham.

The North Star team is proud of their small town background, which gives them insight into the importance of having a quality facility, close to home. They have worked to rehabilitate other facilities to create the quality deserved by local families, and express their gratitude for having the chance to make a difference.

“The centers in Licking and Salem are important to the well-being of these communities and North Star’s team looks forward to building on the care provided in each,” Bigham added.

She encouraged those interested in learning more about receiving care in their facilities or becoming a member of their team to call or visit.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in these neighboring communities and look forward to being part of Licking and Salem,” said Bigham. “We are thankful for the opportunity to bring our ‘outside-the-box’ thinking and strong compassion for our residents and employees to these already well-respected communities.”