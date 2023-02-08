Pedestrian hit on Hwy. 32

Allen J. Long, 56, of Licking, was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer early Monday morning on Highway 32. The accident occurred one-half mile east of Licking, at 6:05 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) report indicates Long was walking in the roadway when a westbound 2021 Peterbilt, driven by Dallas T. Southards, 48, of Salem, struck him. Sunrise on Monday was at 7:08 a.m., with dawn occurring at 6:40 a.m., therefore it would have been dark at the time of the accident.

“The incident and circumstances around the crash are still under investigation as a full reconstruction of the crash will be prepared,” said Thomas Young, MSHP Troop G. “The results of the reconstruction may take a month or longer depending on how complex the crash is.”

Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater pronounced Long deceased at the scene at 6:26 a.m.