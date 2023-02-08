Three conference wins for Lady ’Cats

The Licking Lady ’Cats faced three conference foes in the past couple of weeks and maintained their undefeated record in the Frisco League.

The Varsity Ladies defeated Stoutland on Thursday, Feb. 2, 60-40; Plato on Thursday, Jan. 26, 59-43; and Crocker on Monday, Jan. 23, 61-39. All three games were on the road.

In their only home game of that time span, the St. James Lady Tigers, ranked second in the state in Class 4 schools, defeated Licking in a close, 47-46 contest.

The Junior Varsity Lady ’Cats lost to Crocker 26-36, defeated Plato 58-25, fell to St. James 29-32 and conquered Stoutland 32-30 in overtime.

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association (MBCA) poll of February 1 has the Licking Lady ’Cats ranked 6th in the state for Class 3.