Obituary – Allen J. Long

Allen James Long was born on May 9, 1966, to James J. Long and Mary Ann Hill in Chicago, Ill. He passed away on February 6, 2023, at the age of 56, in Licking, Mo.

Allen had a love for animals. He also enjoyed being outdoors and taking daily walks.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.

He is survived by his brother, Gilbert Long and wife, Jeri, of Illinois, extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions in Allen’s name can be made to Fox Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses.

Per his wishes Allen will be cremated and no services will be held.