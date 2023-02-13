Obituary – Mae “Babe” Jett

Mae “Babe” Elaine (Foss) Jett, age 88, daughter of Larry and May (Heil) Foss, was born February 28, 1934, in Chicago, Ill. She passed away February 11, 2023, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

Mae is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Jett; parents; two sisters, Joy Williams and Lois Ice; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law George and Dorothy Jett; and twin babies.

She is survived by her son, David Jett and wife, Debra; daughter, Kathy Cooper and husband, Steven; grandson, Bradley Cooper and wife, Tammy, all of Licking, Mo.; grandson, Jeremy Neugebauer and special friend, Melissa Hess, of Jefferson City, Mo; granddaughter, Kayla Todaro and husband, Nick, of Holts Summit, Mo; and 7 great grandchildren, Riley, Harper, Bennett, Elijah, Cora, Peyton and Dalis; brother-in-law, George Jett and wife, Alice, of Mt. Grove, Mo; brother-in-law Lee Jett and wife, Salina, of Nashville, Ill.; sister-in-law, Doris Dixon and husband, Ron, of Houston, Mo.; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Mae’s family moved to Licking in 1947. She attended Licking High School where she met her future husband, Jesse. They were married March 29, 1953.

Mae was raised in the Catholic faith, but in her early adult life attended the Methodist Church, and later she, Jesse and family attended the Licking Pentecostal Church.

She held a host of jobs during her busy life, which included being a cook at the Licking Sale Barn, proofreading at The Licking News office, clerk at the Five and Dime Store and seamstress at Lee’s Factory. Her love of sewing led to owning her own quilt shop where she used her artistic skills to create multiple beautiful quilts.

Mae’s hobbies included sewing, crocheting, drawing, reading, watching Sci-Fi movies and attending her beautiful plants, her favorite flowers being her gorgeous orchids.

Her love for fast cars resulted in purchasing numerous vehicles including her last car, a Dodge Magnum, which she loved to drive on her weekend shopping trips.

The love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren was evident. She was always interested in what was going on in their lives and very proud of their accomplishments. She would sit for hours watching the great grandchildren play and swim, even in the heat of the day.

Her concern for others who were grieving after the loss of loved ones often led her to council and encourage them during their difficult time.

Mae was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation for Mae will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held for Mae on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastor Erin McConnell officiating. Pallbearers are Randy Cooper, Russell Cooper, Roger Cooper, Remington Cooper, Timothy Adams and Chance Howell. Interment will follow at Boone Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mae’s name may be made to Hospice of Care. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.