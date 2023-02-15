Annual Mill Fish Fry to feature Herman Hall

Licking Downtown, Inc. is holding their second annual Fish Fry to benefit the Licking Mill on Saturday, February 25, at the Licking VFW Hall. The food and festivities begin at 4 p.m. The featured entertainer for the evening will be Herman Hall, originally from Licking, who delights his audiences with his “The ‘50s at 70” show.

The 140-year-old mill has been undergoing repairs in preparation for painting, which is anticipated to take place this year. Multiple fundraising events have been ongoing to raise funds to maintain the aging structure, which is a landmark in the city’s center. The building and grounds have been the location for numerous community events, including the Christmas toy giveaway, the Fall Festival and the Lighting of the Mill for many years.

The menu includes fried fish, ‘taters, beans, cornbread, hushpuppies and more. The auction, which will include sweet treats and other generous donations, including a queen size, hand quilted, star pattern quilt, will start at 6 p.m. with Johnnie ReVelle calling.

All proceeds will go toward the cost of repairs and paint at the historic Licking Mill.

If you would like to donate please contact Joan at 573-674-2547. All donations are greatly appreciated!

Licking Downtown, Inc. invites everyone to come and enjoy the food, music, auction and camaraderie at the Licking Mill Fish Fry!