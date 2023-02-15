Classifieds: February 16 – February 22, 2023

For Sale:

For Sale: Registered young polled Hereford bull. Great E.P.D.s. Will throw small birth wt. calves and increase milk production. Ready to service cows June 1. Success. 731-445-4259. L/7/2tp

For Sale: Savannah and Savannah Nubian cross goat kids. Gentle and de-horned. Success. 731-445-4259. L/7/2tp

For Sale: Handcrafted quilts made in the Ozarks. Available at the Rock House Vintage Market, Licking. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Closeout on new discontinued tires and new tires. We also have lots of used tires. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/43/2tc

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Dorman L. Steelman Lodge at Montauk State Park is now accepting seasonal applications for positions in the restaurant, housekeeping, maintenance and desk clerks. Apply online at www.montauklodge.com, in person at Lodge or mail resume to Montauk Lodge, 420 Co. Rd. 6670, Salem, MO 65560. EEOC. L/7/1tc

Help Wanted: Now hiring for 2 positions. Must be reliable and have experience. References needed. Serious inquiries only. Call Ramona at Country Crossroads Custom Cabinetry, 573-674-1157. L/2/tfn

Help Wanted: Long-established business seeks part-time employee for office environment with some interaction with public, as well as providing customer service. Approximately 24 hours weekly. Send information about yourself to: Office, P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483. H/42/2tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Feedlot Cafe, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

Dave’s Lawn Service: Residential and commercial, licensed and insured, free estimates. Serving Licking, Salem and surrounding areas. 573-739-9839. L/6/8tp

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC.: Call 573-729-1030 for 24-hr. emergency service. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

