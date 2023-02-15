In this edition: February 16, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

The Licking FFA Chapter is serving a free community breakfast with donations accepted; come out and support your local FFA. Follow the ongoing teachings of “It Is Written,” by the Licking Church of Christ. Licking Downtown will hold the 2nd Annual Fish Fry to benefit The Licking Mill.

The “Fill the Heart” campaign at the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store, in cooperation with the community, filled hearts with joy at Licking Residential Care and Hickory Manor. Support your local senior center by purchasing a heart for the “Love My Center” campaign, which continues throughout February.

Kindergarten screening will take place for the Licking Elementary 2023-2024 school year.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Plant Food; HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; and the Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

Mr. Clay Brown, Licking R-VIII School District bus driver, is honored as the December Spotlight Staff Member.

Google and the Missouri FFA Foundation partner in support of the Learning by Doing Classroom.

There is an upcoming opportunity to learn about blueberry farms.

Terra Culley, Director of Texas County 911, shares scenarios from callers saying, “My Electric is Out.”

Texas County Memorial Hospital is offering free colon cancer screenings for a limited time, and the TCMH Healthcare Foundation awarded two scholarships.

Meet a veteran who is helping fellow veterans; and a new website has launched to help prevent veterans and their families’ suicide.

Phelps Health introduces Pet Pals therapy dogs.

Ozarks Food Harvest is set to distribute garden kits; find out when and where in Texas County.

Congressman Jason Smith shares a bill proposed to block the purchase of U.S. farmland by China.

Rick Mansfield recognizes a “really good” schoolteacher in “Mentors, Memories and Music.” Larry Dablemont explains why “Otter Toilets Reveal So Much.” Scott Hamilton delves into “The Brain-Computer Interface.”

You can also keep current with reports from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, MoDOT and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

