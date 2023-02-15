Lady ’Cats roar on Senior Night
Photos by Shari Harris
The Licking Lady ’Cats faced the Thayer Bobcats Thursday evening, February 9, at the Sherman Hill Field House.
Varsity came away with a 61-57 win, but Thayer didn’t fall easily, tying the game with 4:10 remaining in the second quarter, and taking a single point lead at one time during the fourth quarter.
Kaida Cook led scoring with 26 points; Hannah Medlock followed closely with 24 points. Abbie Sullins scored 5 points; Zoey Dawson and Kinley Keaton each had 3 points.
The JV Lady ’Cats fell short in their effort to defeat the Bobcats, 30-57. Thayer built on a two-point, first quarter lead in each of the three remaining quarters.
Earlier in the week, both varsity and junior varsity teams conquered Newburg in a Frisco League matchup on their home court, varsity with a score of 49-47 and JV 35-28.
The JV Lady ’Cats won a two-quarter game against Stoutland, 30-26, on Tuesday night before the boys’ games.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Varsity Lady ‘Cats hit the road for California, Mo., and dropped a tough contest, 39-51, to the Lady Pintos.
One more week of the regular season remains before district play. Licking is seeded #2 behind Mansfield. Both will have first round byes in the tournament.