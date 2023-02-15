LHS senior Wildcats and Lady ’Cats recognized

It was a week of honors as Licking Boys Basketball and Cheerleading held their Senior Night Tuesday and Licking Girls Basketball recognized their seniors Thursday before their varsity games. Six cheerleaders and one boys basketball player were honored, and two girls basketball players.

Marianna Sanchez, daughter of Oscar and Kerrie Sanchez, was the first member of the LHS Cheer Squad announced. She plans to attend Mizzou in the fall and pursue a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science, then apply for veterinarian school.

Korina Swaringim, daughter of Karl and Cathi Swaringim, was the second senior recognized. She plans to attend St. Louis College of Pharmacy after graduation, then do a residency program to become a Solid Organ Transplantation Pharmacist.

Madelyn Lilly, daughter of Robert and Trini Lilly, was the next to be escorted by her parents into the gymnasium. She plans to attend Mizzou and major in pre-law with a minor in criminal justice, then hopefully attend law school.

Aubri Tillery, daughter of Katie Tillery and Daniel Olson, was the fourth cheerleader honored. She plans to attend Mizzou for a degree in textile and apparel management. She would like to study abroad in college, and have a career in the fashion industry.

Gracie Elledge was escorted by her parents, Melissa Creek and Matthew Elledge. She plans to attend Missouri State University in Springfield after graduation to major in business.

Ally Haneline, daughter of Telena and Chris Haneline, was honored as a senior cheerleader. She plans to attend the University of Tennessee and major in English Literature.

The Wildcat Boys Basketball team honored their only senior, Cole Wallace, son of Bobby and Robin Wallace. He plans to attend MSU-West Plains for a business degree.

Thursday the Lady ’Cats Basketball Team honored two seniors. First was Kaida Cook, who was escorted by her parents, Tara Cook and Steven Crum, and Tony and Debbie Cook. She plans to attend school to become a registered dental hygienist.

Abbie Sullins was escorted by parents Bobby and Ashley Sullins. She plans to attend nursing school after graduation and later become a nurse practitioner.

Coaches for the respective players shared memories of each and acknowledged their importance to their teams. Teammates and others presented gifts to each senior as a show of their appreciation.

Photos by Shari Harris