Missing sex offender arrested

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

John W. Curtis, who was required to register as a sex offender in Texas County, has been arrested in St. Francois County and extradited to Texas County. Curtis was reported missing by family members in 2018, after he had failed to have contact with anyone for approximately two years. Curtis remained a missing person in National Crime Information Center database until January of 2023, when information was received that he may be residing at an address in Doe Run, Mo. At the request of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from St. Francois County went to the address, located Curtis and took him into custody.

Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged John W. Curtis, age 46, formerly residing in Plato, with failing to register as a sex offender. Curtis was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $250,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.