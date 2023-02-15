Seeking information on missing adult

Photo submitted
The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a missing adult. John P. Dudding, age 58, was last known to be at his residence on Varvel Road in Southeastern Texas County. There has been no known contact with him since January 25. Dudding was reported missing on Sunday, February 5. Responders, a drone, and search and rescue dogs have participated in a search. The investigation continues; if anyone has had recent contact with Dudding, they are asked to contact Texas County dispatch at 417-967-5997.