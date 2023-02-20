Obituary – Norma “Ruth” Jackson

Norma Ruth (Patterson) Jackson, 89, of Licking, Mo., passed away peacefully February 17, 2023, at her home, after a brief illness. At the time of her passing, “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” was being played on the piano. She was born June 29, 1933, in Licking, Mo., the daughter of Ernest Carter Patterson and Annie Myrtle (Whitby) Patterson. On August 1, 1953, in Licking, Mo., she was united in marriage to Robert Jerry Jackson, who survives of the home.

In addition to her husband of 69 years, Jerry; Ruth is survived by daughter, Debra Hees and husband, Mike, of Barnett, Mo.; two grandchildren, Aaron Hees and wife, Megan, and Andrea Davis and husband, Dylan, of Eldon, Mo.; four great-grandchildren, Mason and Avah Hees, and Mack and Deacon Davis, of Eldon; one brother-in-law, Jack Jackson, of Licking; as well as nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by brother and sisters-in-law, Gene Jackson, Verna Deane Jackson and Georgell Jackson.

Other than a few years in Ava, Mo., Ruth lived her life in Licking. She attended Licking schools and graduated with the class of 1951. This class was very close and continued to keep in touch through the years. Ruth worked for Peoples Savings Bank and the Division of Family Services before joining the staff of Intercounty Electric Cooperative. She retired from Intercounty after twenty-seven years of service.

As a child, Ruth attended Zion Methodist Church with her parents. They later would join the Licking United Methodist Church. Ruth was a long-time member of the church and served faithfully in music ministry for 55 years. As choir director, pianist, or organist, many cantatas, special music, and instrumental selections were carefully prepared for worship. Her love of music and the church was fostered in her home growing up, and she continued that influence for her family.

Ruth will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and Grandma J, giving sacrificially for those around her. She enjoyed watching Debbie continue in her music activities. She loved when the grandkids would visit, often fixing favorites for Aaron and Andrea, which continued to their adulthood. It was a treat for her to travel to meet the four great grands as soon as possible after they were born. She was so glad to hold Mason, Mack, Avah and Deacon. She was also so proud of the family added through marriage, Mike, Megan and Dylan.

Ruth and Jerry enjoyed traveling and were able to do that more in retirement. Whether a short trip, or a longer winter stay on the Gulf Coast, many friends and memories were made. Also in retirement, Ruth served as an election judge for many years, and played piano for community events. She participated in service activities of UMW at church and continued to assist Intercounty with events such as speaking contests and the annual meeting. Her patience, accuracy, attention to detail, and ability to be a calm and level influence has been appreciated by many.

Services for Ruth Jackson were held at the Licking United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, with visitation at 9 -11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bob McQueen and Robb Webster officiating. Interment followed at Licking Cemetery. Pallbearers were Billie Krewson, Phil Lane, David Walker, John Bailey, Leonard Floyd and Jimmy Sherrill. Memorials are suggested to the Licking United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.