Obituary – August “Augie” Newman

August Eugene Newman of St. James, Mo., formerly of Goldsboro, Texas, passed away February 12, 2023, at the age of 83.

August (Augie) is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably in both the Navy and Army, leaving service as a Private First Class. During his time in the Navy, he served on the well-known USS Midway. In the Army he served as a Combat Engineer. Upon exiting the military, he attended vocational school where he learned the trade of welding. This is when he started his career as a welder. In his spare time, you could find him on the Flat track with his buddy, Charlie Mosteller.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Opal “Paulette” Newman, and his daughter, Myrta “Leaette” Newman.

August will be greatly missed by his surviving family, two sons, Sam (Cheryl) Newman, of Edgar Springs, Mo., and John (Tammy) Newman, of Fayetteville, N.C.; five grandchildren, Austin, Callie (Ty), Casey (Zac), Samuel and Courtney (Trevor); six great-grandchildren, Gannon, Stetson, Caleb, Hadley, Annabelle and Ross.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Midway Cemetery in Goldsboro, Texas.

If you would like to make a memorial donation you can donate to: The Missouri Veterans Home-Assistance League, 620 North Jefferson St., St. James, MO 65559. You can also donate to the activities department at the Veterans Home as Augie loved to play bingo and balloon hit with the staff of the Veterans Home.