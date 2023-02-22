In this edition: February 23, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

It is National FFA Week February 18 – 25; introductions, accomplishments and local support are presented.

Catch-and-keep trout fishing season opens March 1.

Boone Township held their annual community get-together fish fry.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive, hosted by St. John Catholic Church.

Follow the ongoing teachings of “It Is Written,” by the Licking Church of Christ. Licking Downtown will hold the Second Annual Fish Fry to benefit The Licking Mill.

Kindergarten screening will take place for the Licking Elementary 2023-2024 school year.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Feed & Farm; HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; and the Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

The Licking R-VIII School Board held their monthly meeting. See advanced education honor and graduation lists.

The Licking Library shares new arrivals and ongoing programs in this week’s Bookends.

Registration is open for summer camps at Missouri S & T, and for MU Agricultural Lenders School.

Texas County Memorial Hospital is improving health with cardiac rehab, and a new modified barium swallow chair has been purchased.

Senator Karla Eslinger shares Senate Bill 4 and how the Legislature is working on “Moving Missouri Forward.”

Rick Mansfield perhaps proposes the “The Purpose of Life” is finding one’s own purpose. Larry Dablemont reminisces on “Speckled Geese and Red Wolves.” Scott Hamilton asks “What Happened to the Night Sky?”

Dylan Hanger was sentenced to 21 years for murder.

You can also keep current with reports from the Board of Aldermen, Licking Police Department, County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, MoDOT and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the print edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.