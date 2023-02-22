Lady ’Cats run the table in Frisco

Coach Steve Rissler

The Lady ’Cats finished off an unbeaten run in the Frisco for the second year in a row last Monday, Feb. 13, with a 73-31 victory over Dixon. The Lady ’Cats have now won back to back Frisco Tournament titles and undefeated regular season titles, with 28 consecutive wins against Frisco competition.

Licking seniors Abbie Sullins and Kaida Cook played their last game in the Sherman Hill Fieldhouse and they did not disappoint. Abbie finished with 24 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 4 assists and 2 blocks. Kaida had 17 points and 8 rebounds on 7/9 shooting. Hannah Medlock added 24 points on 10/12 shooting, with 4 rebounds and 2 blocks; Allie Hock 4 points, 3 rebs; Zoey Dawson 4 points, 2 steals; Linzie Wallace 4 rebs, 2 assists, 2 steals; Finley Sullins 2 rebs, 2 steals.

The Lady ’Cats traveled to California on Saturday to play the Class 4 state-ranked Lady Pintos. Licking stayed close behind the outside shooting of Hannah Medlock throughout the first half. A layup at the buzzer closed the gap to 1 point heading into halftime. California made a run mid third quarter to take a 12 point lead. Licking battled in the fourth but late free throws by California spread the lead out and Licking fell 51-39 on the road.

Medlock led with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals; Hock added 9 points and 6 rebs; Cook 5 points, 6 rebs; Abbie Sullins 3 points, 4 rebs, 4 assists; Dawson 2 points, 7 rebs; Keaton 1 point, 2 steals.

The Lady ‘Cats clipped the Cardinals in overtime at Steelville on Feb. 16 to finish up the regular season. The ‘Cats had a slow start against the Cardinals 131 zone. Seven turnovers in seven possessions found LHS down 9-0 midway through the first quarter. The Lady ‘Cats struggled with turnovers the entire first half but hot shooting from Medlock kept us in the game and we only trailed by 1 at halftime. Steelville opened the third on a 12-3 run to take a 10 point lead. After a Licking timeout the girls scratched and clawed and eventually took their first lead with 2 minutes left in regulation on a transition basket by Hock. Steelville retook the lead but a quick lob bucket by Cook tied it up at 44 with under a minute to play. Steelville took a shot with 15 seconds left but Cook blocked it and Abbie Sullins came up with the rebound. Sullins took the ball the length of the court and found Hock in the corner. Hock’s 3 pointer looked good but bounced off the rim and the game went to OT. Licking got a stop and Keaton brought the ball across the timeline. Keaton found Hock inside the paint. Her shot rimmed out but she got an offensive rebound and kicked it out to Keaton who drilled a 3 to give LHS a 47-40 lead they never relinquished. Licking went on to win 55-50 in OT over the number one seed in our sister district 9.

Medlock led in scoring with 19 points, 4 rebs, 4 steals. Abbie Sullins scored 13 with 6 rebounds; Hock 11 points, 5 rebs; Cook 9 points, 4 rebs on 7/8 from the FT Line; Keaton 3 points, 2 rebs, 2 assists; Dawson 4 rebs, 2 steals; Wallace 2 rebounds.

“This was a great way for us to end the season. We had to play on the road, come from behind and then protect a small lead late. We didn’t play well, especially early, but we got the win.” ~ Coach Rissler