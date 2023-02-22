Licking FBLA competes at District 14 Conference
By Mrs. Stacie Hutsell
On Monday, February 13, FBLA Members attended the in-person, twice rescheduled, District 14 Conference at Hartville. After a day of events, time keeping, workshops and performances, we attended the Awards Ceremony. Twenty-one total medals were earned from online and production testing in January!
Each year presents its challenges, but we have some pretty awesome tech kids who are intelligent, resilient and committed! The State Leadership Conference will be held April 16-18 in Springfield. We have at least 13 students in 25 tests advancing to State Competition (testing in March)!
Those advancing to State Level Competition as we know now are:
Trevor Richards – 1st Networking Infrastructures, 3rd Cyber Security, 5th Computer Problem Solving (must forfeit one event as only two events are eligible for State entry)
Korina Swaringim – 1st Human Resource Management, 4th Health Care Administration, 4th Insurance and Risk Management (must forfeit one event)
Ethan Domenech – 1st Intro to Financial Math, 1st Personal Finance, Wild Card Intro to FBLA (must forfeit one event)
Ryleigh Barton – 3rd Accounting I, 4th Business Law
Dawson Havens – 3rd Database Design and Applications, Wild Card Networking Infrastructures
Jed Norris – 3rd Supply Chain Management, Wild Card Networking Infrastructures
Timothy Norris – 1st Intro to Business Concepts, 1st Intro to Business Procedures
Emma Taber – 4th Spreadsheet Applications, 5th UX Design
Kamila Yetkin – 1st Business Law, Wild Card Networking Infrastructures
Alex Buckner – 4th Networking Infrastructures
Cyrus Chalmers – 5th Economics
Nicky Hood – 5th Political Science
Brodie Williams – 2nd Supply Chain Management
The following competitors placed in the Top 10 in their respective events:
Alex Buckner – 6th Computer Problem Solving, 6th Cyber Security
Keyton Rinne – 6th Political Science, 8th Organizational Leadership
Ryleigh Barton – 8th Personal Finance
Cyrus Chalmers – 7th Political Science
John Gyory – 9th UX Design
Dawson Havens – 10th Cyber Security
Paige Kilby – 10th Intro to FBLA
Jed Norris – 9th Cyber Security
Timothy Norris – 10th Intro to Information Technology
Alex Sprouse – 9th Intro to Information Technology
Brodie Williams – 6th Advertising
Shout-out (and apologies) to Sadie Hutsell for completing an awesome Graphic Design project, Camp Faithful Hoops.
Congratulations Future Business Leaders!! Thank you for all your hard work and commitment! We are one association for service, education, and progress! Faculty, thank you for your patience with and support of our academic organization – in no way can I alone prepare these kids for the hundreds of opportunities available – it took all of you and some seriously talented kids! Please congratulate these students on their commitment and accomplishments!