Licking FBLA competes at District 14 Conference

By Mrs. Stacie Hutsell

On Monday, February 13, FBLA Members attended the in-person, twice rescheduled, District 14 Conference at Hartville. After a day of events, time keeping, workshops and performances, we attended the Awards Ceremony. Twenty-one total medals were earned from online and production testing in January!

Each year presents its challenges, but we have some pretty awesome tech kids who are intelligent, resilient and committed! The State Leadership Conference will be held April 16-18 in Springfield. We have at least 13 students in 25 tests advancing to State Competition (testing in March)!

Those advancing to State Level Competition as we know now are:

Trevor Richards – 1st Networking Infrastructures, 3rd Cyber Security, 5th Computer Problem Solving (must forfeit one event as only two events are eligible for State entry)

Korina Swaringim – 1st Human Resource Management, 4th Health Care Administration, 4th Insurance and Risk Management (must forfeit one event)

Ethan Domenech – 1st Intro to Financial Math, 1st Personal Finance, Wild Card Intro to FBLA (must forfeit one event)

Ryleigh Barton – 3rd Accounting I, 4th Business Law

Dawson Havens – 3rd Database Design and Applications, Wild Card Networking Infrastructures

Jed Norris – 3rd Supply Chain Management, Wild Card Networking Infrastructures

Timothy Norris – 1st Intro to Business Concepts, 1st Intro to Business Procedures

Emma Taber – 4th Spreadsheet Applications, 5th UX Design

Kamila Yetkin – 1st Business Law, Wild Card Networking Infrastructures

Alex Buckner – 4th Networking Infrastructures

Cyrus Chalmers – 5th Economics

Nicky Hood – 5th Political Science

Brodie Williams – 2nd Supply Chain Management

The following competitors placed in the Top 10 in their respective events:

Alex Buckner – 6th Computer Problem Solving, 6th Cyber Security

Keyton Rinne – 6th Political Science, 8th Organizational Leadership

Ryleigh Barton – 8th Personal Finance

Cyrus Chalmers – 7th Political Science

John Gyory – 9th UX Design

Dawson Havens – 10th Cyber Security

Paige Kilby – 10th Intro to FBLA

Jed Norris – 9th Cyber Security

Timothy Norris – 10th Intro to Information Technology

Alex Sprouse – 9th Intro to Information Technology

Brodie Williams – 6th Advertising

Shout-out (and apologies) to Sadie Hutsell for completing an awesome Graphic Design project, Camp Faithful Hoops.

Congratulations Future Business Leaders!! Thank you for all your hard work and commitment! We are one association for service, education, and progress! Faculty, thank you for your patience with and support of our academic organization – in no way can I alone prepare these kids for the hundreds of opportunities available – it took all of you and some seriously talented kids! Please congratulate these students on their commitment and accomplishments!