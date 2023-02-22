Licking FFA serves breakfast

The Licking FFA Chapter hosted their annual free community breakfast Saturday morning, kicking off National FFA Week that continues through Saturday, February 25.

Diners from the community, including many FFA alumni, enjoyed being served by an FFA member from a menu cooked by an FFA member, which included biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, fruit and a choice of beverages.

Retired Advisor Van Kirkwood pleasantly said, “I miss the kids but not the stress. I come and get to play, and still participate.” He still helps by sometimes driving the bus, and is in complete support of his daughter, Advisor Rae Kirkwood.

“I would like to thank the community for their continued support! We had a great community breakfast with a large turnout of community members. The students did an awesome job of preparing and serving food,” said Rae Kirkwood.

Donations were accepted in support of the local chapter.

Photos by Christy Porter