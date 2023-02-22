Photo by Christy Porter
Representative Bennie Cook presented Town & Country Supermarket in Licking with the Missouri House of Representatives Resolution in recognition of Supermarket Employee Day, celebrated Wednesday, February 22. Employees were recognized for their courage, compassion, dedication and leadership in providing safe, healthy and affordable food to customers. The resolution was accepted by, from left, Shelly Farris, Dept. lead; Cathy Blankenship, Office lead; and Pat Durick, Manager, on behalf of Town & Country Supermarket in Licking, by Rep. Cook.