Three commended for lifesaving actions

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Two youth and a member of the Licking Police Department were commended for their actions by Licking Chief of Police Pat Burton at the monthly Board of Aldermen meeting. Chief Burton presented certificates of commendation to Kavyn and Keegyn Kinder, and a letter of commendation to Sgt. Brian Allgire for their actions in response to a power tool accident involving the father of the youth.

On Saturday, February 11, Mr. Kinder received a life-threatening laceration to his arm. Kavyn and Keegyn were able to slow the bleeding with a belt while their mother drove them to Licking to seek medical treatment. Upon arrival in Licking, the Kinders were met by Sgt. Allgire, who successfully applied a tourniquet to the injured arm and provided life-saving care to Mr. Kinder.

“Due to quick actions and sound judgment by Kavyn, Keegyn and Sgt. Allgire, Mr. Kinder’s life was saved, and he is expected to fully recover from his injuries,” said Chief Burton.