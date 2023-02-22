By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Valentine’s Day celebrations were taking place all around Licking on February 14; loved ones received flowers, chocolate, special mementoes and gifts.

Heather Lyons announced that this year all men at Hickory Manor are Valentine Kings and all women are Valentine’s Queens.

“It has been a challenging few years for residents and staff at the facility, so this year everybody’s a king and queen,” exclaimed Lyons.

Autumn Gammon assisted Lyons in distributing Valentine’s Day chocolates to the men, roses to the women, and everyone received balloons and stuffed animals donated by the community in the “Fill the Heart” campaign.

The residents also enjoyed cupcakes, ice cream and cookies at the party. It was the largest gathering of residents at Hickory Manor since the onset of COVID.

Photos by Christy Porter

Licking Residential Care residents enjoyed a Finger Food Lunch prior to the announcement of the King and Queen winners. They also raised $114 to replenish the resident funds!

“We would like to thank First Baptist Church for the Valentine table toppers and Family Dollar/Dollar Tree for the teddy bears and balloons that each resident received. There were sufficient balloons to decorate each table in the dining hall and residents enjoyed the decorations,” shared Activity Director Jessica Hildebrand. “We also send a big thanks to Amanda McNew, Rachael Pursifull, and their kids who brought the residents carnations and a box of chocolate.”

Photos submitted

More people enjoyed the special day at the Licking Senior Center.

They began with a lunch of pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, a roll, and Valentine’s Day cake; the first 60 of the 102 diners were also treated to a chocolate covered strawberry donated by Stan and Kay Shelton.

The “Love My Center” campaign continues through the end of the month; purchase and fill out a heart to show your support.

Shawn Whitten assisted Director Cindy Wampner as they called the numbers for those who stayed after lunch to play Valentine Bingo. There was a great deal of concentration while numbers were called as most players were monitoring two Bingo cards. Even latecomers were encouraged to grab a card or two and join in the fun.

The winners had to call out “Happy Valentine’s Day” instead of “Bingo” to be recognized, and they were limited to only two wins. Prizes included assorted chocolates, t-shirts, candy hearts, pictures and lottery scratcher tickets.

Photos by Christy Porter

Valentine’s Day was a special day of love, laughter, fellowship and food in Licking this year.