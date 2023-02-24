Multiple charges arrest in Licking

By Pat Burton, LPD Chief of Police

Licking officers were dispatched to the intersection of US-63 and MO-32 on February 22 at 7:45 p.m., in reference to a male lying in the roadway. Upon arrival of the officers, Austin Baylor, age 20, of Duke, Mo., was located lying on the roadway, extremely impaired and naked.

Upon further investigation, Licking Officers learned Baylor had recently stolen a Chevrolet pickup truck from Phelps County, Mo. Witnesses stated Baylor was observed operating the stolen motor vehicle and had rear-ended another vehicle on US-63 twice, within the city limits of Licking. The couple Baylor had struck followed Baylor to MO-32 where he exited his vehicle. Baylor was approached by the driver of the other vehicle and a physical altercation ensued, where Baylor struck the other driver, an elderly man.

Licking Officers arrived a short time later and proceeded to give Baylor law orders, which he failed to comply with. Officers were able to secure Baylor in hand irons and due to his extreme impairment, Texas County Memorial Hospital Emergency Services were requested and later transported Baylor to the hospital to seek medical treatment.

A search of Baylor’s vehicle was conducted and illegal drug paraphernalia was located and seized.

A Probable Cause Statement has been sent to the Texas County Prosecutor’s Office seeking the following charges against Baylor: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Class D Felony; Driving While Intoxicated-Physical Injuries, Class D Felony; Operating a Motor Vehicle in a Careless and Imprudent Manner-Involving an Accident, Class A Misdemeanor; Assault 4th Degree-Special Victim, Class A Misdemeanor; Indecent Exposure, Class B Misdemeanor; and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class D Misdemeanor.

The above information is just mere accusations and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.