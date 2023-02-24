Obituary – Judy A. Tober

Judy Ann (Lyles) Tober, age 66, of Licking, passed away at her home, on February 21, 2023. Judy was born on August 18, 1956, in Beardstown, Ill., the daughter of Floyd and Mable (Russell) Lyles.

Judy enjoyed gardening and watching movies. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and animals.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Laticia Tucker, Candace Tucker and TarC Willard; sister, Sharon Rose Young; six grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

A memorial service for Judy was held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, with Rick Mosher officiating. A memorial visitation was held one hour prior, beginning at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.