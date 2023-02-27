Obituary – Michael W. Lane

Michael William Lane, age 72, son of Harry Lane and Georgia (Curran) McBride, was born February 3, 1951, and departed this life on February 20, 2023, at his home.

Michael is preceded in death by his father, Harry Lane; two brothers, Lonnie Dale Lane, and Rick Lane and wife, Wilda Lane; his grandparents; father and mother-in-law, Dale and Beulah Sullins; nephew, Lee Satterfield; and a heap of other family and in-laws.

Michael is survived by his very loving wife, Sherri (Sullins) Lane; his two daughters, Aimee Lane (Josh Wantland) of Licking, Mo., and Lori Lane Robersion (Michael) of Tollesboro, Ky.; four special grandchildren, Gracie (boyfriend, Thomas) Dominic, Devin and Elam Berriault; brother, Ron (Judy) Lane of Duke, Mo.; sisters-in-law, Martha Lane of Mo., and Lisa Satterfield (Clifford) of Licking, Mo.; brother-in-law, Robin Sullins (Becky) of Union, Mo.; uncle, Charlie (Kathy) Curran; aunt, Mary Curran; 13 nieces and nephews; special cousin Jim Barr; cousin-in-law, Ralph Backues; and best friend, Matt Black; along with lots of other cousins, family and people who loved him.

Michael met the love of his life, Sherri, and they were wed September 9, 1978. To this beautiful marriage of 44 years, two daughters were born.

Through the years Michael worked and retired from Barad & Sons, Rolla, Mo.; worked at Rawlings for a brief time; worked as a supervisor for Irital Mills, Salem, Mo.; Owner of Lane’s $1.00 Shop, Rolla, Mo.; and lastly he retired as a Corrections Officer from SCCC, Licking, Mo.

Michael was baptized at an early age. He was a proud Elder at Licking Christian Church. He was able to go to Mexico on a mission trip, help make decisions for the betterment of the church and give big hugs. He respected and thought the world of his preacher, Mr. Rick Mosher.

Michael was blessed with four grandchildren who “their Papa” loved beyond words and they him. When he wasn’t at the house teaching them how to filet fish, chop wood, shoot a gun, shoot pool, or garden; he was at the river with them, teaching them about his true passion in life… fishing. Michael and Sherri, along with their daughters, loved spending time on the river.

Michael was known as one of the greats. Quote: “He could catch a fish out of a mud hole.” Michael and his longtime friend Matt Black spent years going on many fishing trips. Michael also took several with his cousin Jim. Michael was also a great hunter and trapper, taught to him by his Uncle Willie.

Michael grew up in Duke with his parents, siblings, grandparents, Pop and Granny Curran, Pop and Granny Lane, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Being an adventurous child, he spent his time mostly outdoors on the water, exploring and spending time with both sets of grandparents. Oh, what stories that he and his cousin Jim have told.

Michael was adventurous, he was God-fearing, he was a wonderful man with a heart of gold, he was selfless, kind, a storyteller and he never met a stranger. Michael was truly the best son, husband, father and grandfather anyone could ever ask for. Michael will be missed beyond measure by all who knew and loved him.

Michael also loved the fact that most people he met thought that he was “Uncle Si” and would always go along with it.

A visitation was held Saturday February 25, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Licking Christian Church. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. officiated by Mr. Rick Mosher. Interment followed at Craddock Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Wantland, Thomas Dorothy, T.J. Sullins, Michael Robersion, Denny Dunlap and Rob Wallace. Honorary Pallbearers were Matt Black, Jim Barr, Ralph Backues and Randy Satterfield. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.