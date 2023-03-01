A February fish fry fundraiser

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Saturday afternoon and evening were busy for volunteers at the second annual fish fry to benefit the Licking Mill. Decent weather encouraged people to get out for the evening to enjoy some good food and live music by Herman Hall. The event wrapped up with an auction of donated items, with all proceeds going toward the repair and painting of the historic Licking Mill.

Businesses and individuals donated items for the auction and their time to make the evening a success. Two quilts, gift certificates, a bench, home decor, baked goods and more were donated for the auction. The infamous coconut cream pie was sold twice this year. The efforts of the many volunteers and donors were greatly appreciated by Licking Downtown, Inc.

The iconic downtown landmark requires ongoing maintenance and an occasional coat of paint to remain standing, and the three story building has a lot of square footage to cover. Licking Downtown, Inc., and many volunteers work year-round to raise funds for its upkeep.

Another priority for Licking Downtown, Inc., is planning events that incorporate the building into everyone’s favorite memories of the town. The Lighting of the Mill, where several enjoy caroling, hot cocoa and cookies with the Clauses, and the annual Santa give-away from the porch of the mill at the Christmas celebration are both popular events. The Fall Festival – Pickin’ on the Porch and the annual Junk Derby in May are also well attended. The Haunted Mill at Halloween was a crowd pleaser in 2022, and plans are to continue it.

Photos by Christy Porter and Shari Harris