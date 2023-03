By Editor

The Licking Archery team traveled to Mtn. Grove Saturday to compete.

Individual scores were as follows:

Albert Gyory, 271, 2nd out of 6 in 10th grade boys

Dawson Havens, 248, 4th out of 6 in 11th grade boys

John Gyory, 223, 5th out of 6 in 10th grade boys

Adam Hagler, 223, 13th out of 19 in 8th grade boys

Malachi Smith, 220, 15th out of 19 in 8th grade boys