R-VIII hires Elementary Asst. Principal

By Supt. Cristina Wright

Licking R-VIII School District is excited to announce new Elementary Assistant Principal Mrs. Crystal Reiner.

Mrs. Reiner graduated from Fayetteville State University with a degree in Elementary Education. She completed her master’s degree at Liberty University in Special Education, and obtained a postgraduate certificate in Applied Behavior Analysis from Arizona State University. Most recently, Reiner completed her educational specialist degree in education leadership from William Woods University.

Reiner currently works as a Board Certified Behavior Analyst for Waynesville R-VI School District, where she has worked for 11 years. In that time, she also worked as a K-5 cross categorical special education teacher and a behavior interventionist. Prior to working in Waynesville, Reiner served as a special education teacher at an autism center and as a kindergarten teacher in Fayetteville, N.C.

In addition to these professional experiences, Reiner has volunteered as the leader of the U.S. Army 249th Quartermaster Company Family Readiness Group, where she learned to communicate with military families and soldiers.

“Serving as a leader in these various roles, as well as participating in an aspiring administrators’ program, has helped me to develop lifelong leadership skills,” says Reiner.

When reflecting on starting at Licking, she writes, “I strongly believe in education and that learning never stops. I have high expectations for myself and others, and I am prepared to do what it takes to meet the needs of each and every student in the district.”

She will be visiting Licking Elementary in the next few days, and looks forward to meeting community members soon. Welcome, Mrs. Crystal Reiner!