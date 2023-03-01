R-VIII hires JH Principal

By Supt. Cristina Wright

Licking R-VIII School District is excited to announce the hiring of Mrs. Angela Loughridge as Junior High Principal/Curriculum Director following the resignation of Mr. Doug Dunn at the end of this school year.

Mrs. Loughridge earned a specialist degree in Educational Administration from William Woods University after earning a master’s degree from University of Missouri-St. Louis in secondary education and curriculum, and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Drury University. With 15 years of teaching experience and two years of secondary administration experience, the district found Mrs. Loughridge to be an excellent fit for this leadership position.

Mrs. Loughridge expressed her desire to return to her home community in Licking after applying her organizational, communication, and leadership skills as secondary principal in Plato, Mo.

“I have experience leading and guiding student teachers as well as evaluating current educators,” said Loughridge. “I have also had successful experience working with diverse groups of students and staff, and I have developed a wonderful rapport with stakeholders in the Plato community.”

Licking R-VIII School District Board of Education and administrators believe Mrs. Loughridge will support an environment of exploration and enhance student confidence in her position as principal and curriculum coordinator.

“Now more than ever, our students need foundational skills in critical thinking, social/emotional learning, and collaboration with peers, in the safest and trusting environment possible,” Mrs. Loughridge reflected.

The Board of Education and administrative team offered their appreciation for the extremely well-qualified and talented applicants who expressed interest in this position. Given the challenging task of narrowing the pool to a final applicant, the Board and administrative team filtered for a track record of proven success as an educational leader and the capacity to increase positive culture throughout the district.

“We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Loughridge,” said incoming Superintendent Mrs. Telena Haneline. “Her experience with curriculum and instruction, demonstrated ability to support staff to promote positive student outcomes, and expertise in leading innovative programs for student engagement make her an excellent fit for the Junior High Principal/Curriculum Director position.”

Mrs. Loughridge lives in Licking with her husband, Doug. She has two daughters, Kamryn and Jadyn; son, Randon, and his wife, Taylor; grandchild, Titus; and stepson, Sean. Mrs. Loughridge will begin working with the district August 1, 2023.