Coming Events March 9, 2023

LADIES TROUT FISHING TOURNAMENT

A trout tournament for ladies of any age will be held 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Montauk State Park on Saturday, March 11. Two classes include fly and bait categories, with two winners in each class: heaviest trout and heaviest stringer of trout. Gift certificates will be awarded. Register at the Dorman L. Steelman Lodge.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

We need new friends! The Friends of the Library will have a meeting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at the Licking Branch of the Texas County Library.

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

The Knights of Columbus will hold their annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 West Highway 32, on Friday, March 17.

“A NIGHT IN MEXICO” TRIVIA NIGHT

The Lucas D. Jones Memorial Foundation will hold “A Night in Mexico” Trivia Night beginning at 6 p.m. at the Licking Fire Station, on Saturday, March 18. There will be a prize for first place. A raffle, t-shirts and food will be available. Contact Michelle Gunter at 417-967-6577 to reserve a table.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER DAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter DAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, March 18. Visitors are welcome. For more information leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

LRC CHILI SUPPER & BAKE SALE

Licking Residential Care is holding a Chili Supper & Bake Sale fundraiser for resident funds from 5 to 8 p.m., 225 West MO-32, on Monday, March 20. Serving choice of chili and cornbread, hot dog on bun, Frito pie, or chicken soup. Dewayne Felton will be performing live. Don’t forget to enter the door prize drawing!

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY EVENT

The Texas County Republican Party will hold an event from 5 – 8:30 p.m. at the Licking High School gym, 125 College Ave., on Saturday, March 25. There will be featured speakers.

K of C FISH FRY FUNDRAISERS

The Knights of Columbus will hold a Fish Fry fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 West Highway 32, on Friday, March 31.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB/YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4th through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is March 9.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

