Frisco League All Conference teams announced

The Frisco League All Conference teams were recently announced. Licking coaches and players were both honored this year.

Both Wildcat Coach Mike Phillips and Lady Wildcat Coach Steve Rissler were named Coach of the Year in the Frisco League Conference.

Keyton Cook was the Boys’ Frisco League MVP and Hannah Medlock was the Girls’ Frisco League MVP for this year.

Also making the Frisco League All Conference Teams, for the Wildcats was Austin James with Cole Wallace receiving Honorable Mention; and for the Lady Wildcats was Abbie Sullins and Kaida Cook.