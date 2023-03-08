Museum opens for 19th year

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Following a yearly tradition, the Texas County Museum of Art & History opened for its 19th year the first Monday of March.

This season’s classes and events were being discussed among artist regulars and members of the Friends of the Library, who coordinate the Book Nook in the rear room with monetary and book donations.

Open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum offers a wonderful opportunity to stop by and enjoy the numerous pieces of priceless art, historical archives and resources, and while there find your summer reading in the Book Nook.

The Current River Artists, with their local handmade items, also have a gift shop located within the museum for unique gift giving.

Summer classes and activities will be posted in the future, giving you the opportunity to share or begin a new outlet for your artistic inclinations.