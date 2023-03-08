Read Across America celebrated

Photo by Christy Porter
Colton Lewis, School Board member, read to students in Mrs. Nancy Derrickson’s library class on Thursday, Pajama Day, at Licking Elementary School in celebration of Read Across America Day (Dr. Seuss Day). Lewis kept the students entertained with his rendition of “Never, Ever Shout in a Zoo,” by Karma Wilson, and illustrated by Doug Cushman. His “Don’t say I didn’t warn you,” read from the book, could have been coming from him personally, as he reiterated the dangers and shared the illustrations. Derrickson commented, “We’ve had several guest readers for Read Across America week and are looking forward to more! Thank you, guest readers!” The first national Read Across America Day was held on March 2, 1998.