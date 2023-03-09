Licking man dies in structure collapse

A Licking man was killed Monday when a structure he was demolishing collapsed onto him, trapping him under heavy concrete.

According to Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater, Matthew Strom, age 50, was discovered by a family member at approximately 8:30 p.m., partially buried under heavy concrete near his home on Shipp Drive, Licking. Earlier in the day, Strom had begun work with a sledgehammer to tear down a small structure located on his property.

Texas County EMS and the Licking Volunteer Fire Department responded immediately and began rescue efforts, removing the heavy slabs of concrete. They were able to recover Strom, but Coroner Lasater believes he had succumbed within moments after the collapse, and ruled the cause of death as accidental compression asphyxia.