Obituary – Sherrie “Fred” Friend

Sherrie “Fred” Friend, 58, of Licking, passed away on March 9, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Fred was born on November 13, 1964, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Claude Franklin and Maggie Alice Lucille (McGuire) Hall.

Fred loved painting her fingernails, coloring with her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Fred is survived by her husband, Tommy Friend; daughter, Rachel Friend; son, Jeffery Friend; sisters, Brenda Judd and Glenda Howard; brothers, Mike Hall, Donnie Hall and John Hall; and two grandsons, Wyatt and Isaiah. She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Maggie Hall; baby brother, Larry; sister, Carol; and brother, Frank.

A visitation for Fred was held on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Brother Robert Gifford officiating. Interment was at Shafer Cemetery. Pallbearers were Zach Sims, Harry Friend, Austin Friend, Kerry Friend, Brian Barry, Tyler Robertson and Dannie Pogue. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.