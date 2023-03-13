Obituary – Matthew M. Strom

Matthew Martin Strom, age 50, passed away on March 6, 2023, in Licking, Mo. Matthew was born on October 5, 1972, to Russell and Lois Maxcine (Robbins) Strom.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann Strom; son, Matthew Martin Strom Jr.; stepson, Randy Hannan; sisters, Peggy and Tina; and brother, Steven Strom.

Matthew was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was always laughing and cutting jokes. He was a wonderful person who helped everyone who needed help. He loved his job as a logger and enjoyed logging with his brother, Richard. Matthew was proud of his family and often talked about his son, Matthew. He always had a smile on his face whenever you would talk to him, and he always had a kind word to say. He loved talking about the good times when he was a kid. Matthew was a kind and wonderful brother. He was always there for his family and he will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Stephanie Strom; daughter, Amanda Strom; brother, Richard Strom; maternal grandparents, George and Mamie Robbins; and paternal grandparents, Clarence and Sigrid Strom.

A memorial service for Matthew will take place at the Assembly of God Church in Edgar Springs, Mo., on March 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.