Drug arrest at SCCC

By Pat Burton, LPD Chief of Police

LICKING, Mo. (March 15, 2023) – On February 11, 2023, along with members of the South Central Correctional Center (SCCC), Licking officers conducted a short term narcotics investigation at SCCC. A visitor, Serena Green, was witnessed attempting to deliver a crystal like substance to an inmate during visitation. After further testing, the substance was identified as methamphetamine.

A Probable Cause Statement has been sent to the Texas County Prosecutor’s Office seeking the following charge for: Serena M. Green, age 24, of Waynesville, Mo., Delivery/Possession of Controlled Substance at Correction Center, Class D Felony.

The above information is just mere accusations and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.